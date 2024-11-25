Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Tendulkar Picked By MI After Going Unsold In Accelerated Round

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, faced two contrasting outcomes at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has played 5 matches in the cash-rich league and has scored 13 runs. Arjun has also picked three wickets in his short IPL Career.

IPL 2025 Mega Auctions: A Contrasting Change In Arjun Tendulkar's Future

Arjun Tendulkar who was closely associated with Mumbai Indians over the pst few years went unsold in then accelerated round. This raised eyebrows everywhere. Cricket experts and fans had contrasting opinions about Arjun's IPL future. But his fate took an U-Turn as the five-time champions Mumbai Indians, specially requested for Arjun and he was picked up by the Hardik Pandya -led side for INR 30 Lakh.

All Eyes On Arjun Tendulkar For IPL 2025

Arjun Tendulkar, a left-handed batter and medium-pace bowler, had previously been part of the Mumbai Indians squad, seemingly as a nod to his father's iconic association with the team. However, this time around, even Mumbai Indians opted not to bid for him, indicating a lack of confidence in his abilities.

Arjun Tendulkar's journey in cricket has been marked by scrutiny and skepticism, with many questioning whether his selection is solely due to his famous surname. Despite showing promise in domestic cricket, his performances have been inconsistent, and his omission from the IPL 2025 auction may be a telling sign.

Arjun Tendulkar's cricketing career has been marked by controversy and skepticism, particularly during his stint with the Mumbai cricket team in domestic cricket from 2020 to 2021. His selection for the team was widely questioned, given the formidable talent pool that Mumbai boasts, and many attributed his inclusion to his father's clout. Failing to secure a regular spot in the team, Arjun eventually shifted to Goa in search of better opportunities.