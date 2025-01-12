Shreyas Iyer Announced As Captain of Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 Season

The Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings announced Shreyas Iyer as their captain. The right-handed batter roped in by the franchise at the auctions in December 2024 will rejoin hands with Head Coach Ricky Ponting to lead the franchise.

The 30-year-old expressed gratitude to the Punjab Kings management. "I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with Coach Ponting. The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title"

Head Coach Ricky said, "Shreyas has a great mind for the game. His proven capabilities as captain will enable the team to deliver. I have enjoyed my time with Iyer in the past in IPL, and I look forward to working with him again. With his leadership and the talent in the squad, I am excited about the seasons ahead."

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon added, "We had identified Shreyas as our captain and were delighted with the auction result. He has already proven himself to master the format, and his vision for the team aligns perfectly with our goals. With him and Ponting joining hands again, we are confident our team has a solid leadership group to guide us to our first title."