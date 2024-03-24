Advertisement

In the Sunday’s IPL match at 7:30 pm, Gujarat Titans will go head-to-head with Mumbai Indians. With players like Kane Williamson, David Miller, and Rahul Tewatia in the Gujarat Titans squad, and Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in Mumbai Indians squad, anticipation is high for this encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Expect a thrilling clash as these two teams vie for victory in this T20 match. This is a significant match as it will be Shubman Gill's debut as captain for GT, while Hardik Pandya will be facing his former team.

Shubman Gill discloses MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma's impact before IPL leadership debut

In the upcoming IPL 2024, Shubman Gill will take the team's captaincy for the first time, taking cues from Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. Gill noted that he was impressed by Dhoni's leadership and that he intended to take cues from Rohit, whom he had watched attentively during his international career. Gill is excited to take on Hardik Pandya and the Mumbai Indians and is looking forward to the thrilling atmosphere of a sold-out Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gill, who turns 24 this season, becomes the youngest captain of the Indian Premier League, according to a special video posted on the league's official social media account. Gill's historic selection as the Titans' captain was highlighted in the IPL's social media description. However, Shubman Gill said:

“Obviously, Mahi Bhai, I haven't played under him as such, but as a kid watching him go about things. You know how he used to handle the team on the field. He's my inspiration and, having played under Virat bhai also, I have played some tests, but not as much. I've played most of my cricket under Rohit bhai, and there are a lot of qualities that I'll be picking personally from Rohit bhai,” “It's amazing, you know, playing against MI, who are 5-time champions. But playing them in Ahmedabad, we haven't lost a match against them, so hopefully we're going to continue the streak. It's going to be pretty exciting. You know Hardik is someone whom I have played under in the Indian team as well and played under him in GT, so I think it's going to be an exciting and fantastic dynamic there. Hopefully, it's going to be a fully packed 101-120,000 people cheering for us. Nothing, nothing better than that.”

𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝘂𝗯𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗚𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 🗣️



From sneaking inside the stadium to watch an IPL game to becoming the youngest Captain of #TATAIPL 2024 👏👏



Hear from the @gujarat_titans skipper ahead of tonight's Super Sunday #GTvMI clash 🏟️@ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/myRFMvZnrP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 24, 2024

In a calculated manoeuvre, Shubman Gill became the Gujarat Titans' captain after Hardik Pandya was traded to the Mumbai Indians, where he gained the captain's title after Rohit Sharma was dropped. The Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will face off in the upcoming IPL 2024 match on Sunday, March 24, which promises to be an exciting match.

The setting is set for an exciting match as both sides prepare to play each other at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat Titans have a strong track record against Mumbai Indians, having won both of their previous meetings at home. The Titans are eager to continue their amazing home record against the fearsome five-time winners and are set to wow their fervent fan base once more.

