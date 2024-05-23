Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell has had a horrible IPL 2024 season for RCB. The player struggled for runs throughout the tournament but still had the backing of the management. However, Maxwell could not return it with the right dividends, as he got out on a golden duck on Wednesday in the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator. That was Maxwell's 4th score of 0 in IPL 2024.

Aakash Chopra criticises Glenn Maxwell

Former India cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra criticized Glenn Maxwell for playing an irresponsible shot during the Eliminator game against RR in the Indian Premier League 2024. Maxwell came to bat after Cameron Green's dismissal (27 off 21) when RCB was at 97/3 in 12.3 overs. Maxwell tried to strike it out of the park on the first ball but could not make the right connection and ultimately held out.

To everyone's surprise, the swashbuckling batter attempted to smash Ravichandran Ashwin on his very first ball and was dismissed for a golden duck, adding to his team's woes. Reacting to Maxwell's reckless shot, Aakash Chopra questioned whether the Australian batter had any sense of accountability to his team.

"Glenn Maxwell - what do you do Sir? Honestly speaking, I think he doesn't even have 70-80 runs in nine matches. 28 is probably his highest score and he has a strike rate of 120. Firstly, the shot he played - how, why, a player had just gotten out and you also slogged and got out. Is there no accountability?" said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Notably, the all-rounder had his worst season in the history of the tournament, scoring just 52 runs from nine innings at an average of 5.77, with a highest score of 28. Commenting further, Chopra stated that the RCB management would be expecting a performance that justifies Maxwell's price. He added that Maxwell's recklessness raises questions about his commitment to the team.

"The team might also be thinking that he is such a big player and they give him 10 crore rupees, so they expect you to show a little cricketing smarts and play for them just like he plays for Australia. Sometimes you feel whether he cares or not. Does he actually feel for the side that strongly? I am sure he does but the way he plays poses a question for sure. He also dropped a straightforward catch," he added.

In addition to his batting struggles, Maxwell had a forgettable time in the field, dropping a straightforward catch off Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the second innings. The Australian all-rounder's poor performance further diminished RCB’s chances of winning, as they lost the match by four wickets and were knocked out of the tournament, ending their six-match winning streak.