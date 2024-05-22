Advertisement

The stars were not aligned for the Sunrisers Hyderabad as they lost the direct entry to the final after losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Hyderabad's blazing openers, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, lost their wicket early, which crippled the batters' momentum. SRH powered through to put up 159 runs, but the target was a cakewalk for the Knight Riders. Moreover, an unfortunate moment happened with batter Rahul Tripathi as he was unceremoniously caught in the middle of a run-out during the IPL qualifiers, and he was wretched at the long stairs. Veteran Team India cricketer vehemently criticized the moment while being live on the air.

Rahul Tripathi looks inconsolable, grief-stricken after runout mishap during KKR vs SRH IPL Qualifiers

During the 13th over of the IPL qualifiers between KKR & SRH, Rahul Tripathi and Abdul Samad were at the pitch, and Tripathi sent the ball towards the point. A fast-paced Andre Russell threw the ball towards the striker's end while Samad and Tripathi had a bit of a mix-up. While Samad reached back, Tripathi was left hanging in the middle as Rahmanullah Gurbaz stumped him out. It was the Sunrisers' biggest blow as he was one of the top scorers for their side in the match. After he went off the pitch, the cameras showed Rahul sitting at the stairs and looking grief-stricken after losing his wicket.

Sunil Gavaskar, while being live on air during the broadcast, blamed Abdul Samad for the blunder.

"Totally Samad's fault. Tripathi was backing up alright. There was no run in it. The ball was stopped. Unnecessary wicket at the wrong time for Sunrisers," Gavaskar said.

The IPL Playoff One saw SRH's openers lose wickets, but Hyderabad scored 159 against KKR's bowling attack, setting Kolkata a goal of 160 runs. Mitchell Starc, an Australian pacer, took three wickets during the power play and led the Knights' bowling attack, which dominated the SRH batters. The Knight Riders have made it to the title game. In the third playoff eliminator, Pat Cummins' team will face the winner of the Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru encounter.