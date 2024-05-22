Advertisement

The Kolkata Knight Riders are ecstatic than ever after they sealed the berth in the final of the IPL 2024. The Shreyas Iyer-led side were able to silence the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. There was a wave of jubilation after KKR sealed the spot as doing it against an aggressive side which features blazing openers is arduous. But the Knights shone, and they effectively rode past Hyderabad. After the match, all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer was in a playful mood, and his antics left the broadcasters stunned.

Venkatesh Iyer poses with the Mamba Mentality after KKR secured a berth in the final

After KKR defeated SRH by eight wickets, Venkatesh Iyer came up for a chat with the broadcasters. To the broadcasters' surprise, Iyer was seen posing sideways, as he was in a fun mood and showed his Mamba side. The all-rounder stood and gave a side pose, and veteran broadcaster Harsha Bhogle was left astonished. Iyer then apologized to him and said that he was just having some fun.

Mamba Mentality ft. Venkatesh Iyer 🗿🔥 pic.twitter.com/KH28toILce — Aditya ❄️ (@Hurricanrana_27)

Iyer stated that they hadn't played in a while and he was excited to show off his skills. They needed momentum in this game because they had lost it in the previous two games owing to rain, and they were in high spirits after receiving a pep talk from the coaching staff and even the owners. He hinted that momentum is important in this tournament, as they have seen with RCB. Venky also said that the bowlers deserve praise for holding the opponent to 160 runs, an achievement that didn't even seem feasible.

Speaking of the match, SRH's blazing openers faltered against the KKR bowline side as they perished at 159, giving Kolkata a 160-run target. Juggernaut Mitchell Starc led the bowling side in steamrolling the SRH batters as the Aussie took three wickets in the power play, and all of the Knights' bowlers scalped a wicket. The Knight Riders have propelled themselves to the final, while the Pat Cummins-led side will face the winner of the Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the third playoff eliminator.