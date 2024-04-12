×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 14:50 IST

'People disappointed with my behaviour': Virat Kohli talks about his hug to Gautam Gambhir & Naveen

Virat Kohli addresses criticism for hugging Gautam Gambhir and Naveen, acknowledging public disapproval of his actions towards the players he had altercations.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Virat Kohli's argument with Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq
Virat Kohli's argument with Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq | Image:Jio Cinema/BCCI
The spotlight remained on Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in the Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Kolkata Knight Riders game on March 29, 2024. Despite past heated exchanges, the two players appeared to have reconciled, exchanging handshakes at the IPL 2024 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A widely circulated video on social media captured their embrace and shared smiles during the strategic timeout, reflecting a shift in their relationship.

Virat Kohli talks about his hug with Gautam Gambhir during RCB vs KKR

On May 1, 2023, during the RCB vs. Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match, Virat Kohli got into a nasty verbal argument with Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir. The incident, which happened at the end of the Lucknow match, turned into one of the most talked-about events in cricket last year. However, there haven't been many of these kinds of occurrences this IPL season, which is a noticeable difference from the controversy from last year. Rather, during the IPL 2024 match, Kohli and Gambhir astonished fans by exchanging smiles and an embrace almost a year after the heated argument.

The endearing incident happened on March 29 during RCB's third league game in Bengaluru, when Gambhir and Kohli struck up a conversation during a tactical timeout. The two players' show of goodwill was encouraging, but it also made many fans sad because they were hoping for another phase of the rivalry between the two cricketers from Delhi. Both Kohli and Gambhir are iconic names in Indian cricket history, having been key players in their country's win in multiple matches, including the 2011 ODI World Cup final.

One of the most memorable moments of the 2024 IPL is the heartfelt exchange between Kohli and Gambhir. Speaking about the incident at a recent event, Kohli joked that supporters would be let down by his seeming shift in demeanour, hinting at their hopes for a contest between the two legends. Virat Kohli said: 

“Ye naa log bahut disappointed ho gaye hai mere behaviour se. Naveen (Ul Haq) ke saath maine jhappi daal di, uss din Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) bhai ne aake mere ko jhappi daal di, toh matlab tumhara masala khatam ho gaya toh ab. Abey bacche thodi naa hai yaar.”

On October 11, 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, during the India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match, Kohli made amends with Naveen-ul-Haq. He hugged the young pacer during India's batting and they had a little conversation, clearing any misunderstandings. In the IPL 2024, Kohli has shown incredible form, scoring 316 runs in five games. He tops the IPL run-scoring record this season after making a noteworthy 113-run haul in the most recent game on April 6 against the Rajasthan Royals. He will play against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 11, demonstrating his outstanding play in the IPL 2024 thus far.

Published April 11th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

