Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 20th, 2024 at 19:02 IST

'Virat Kohli actually knows my name': RCB's match-winner in WPL final starstruck by King Kohli

WPL 2024: The 21-year-old RCB off-spinner couldn't stop gushing on social media when she realised that her childhood idol Virat Kohli actually knew her name.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli celebrates RCB's win
Virat Kohli celebrates RCB's win | Image:WPL
Before Women's Premier League 2024, she might not have been a household name, but Shreyanka Patil ensured it would not be the case when WPL 2024 finishes. Shreyanka was the cynosure of all eyes on Sunday having played a massive role in RCB's WPL triumph but Tuesday night gave 'Purple Cap' winner Shreyanka Patil a chance to enjoy a rare 'Fan Girl' moment with none other than Virat Kohli.

A massive Kohli fan, the 21-year-old off-spinner, who had been a revelation in both the WPL eliminator and the WPL final with her match-winning performances at the death, couldn't stop gushing on social media when she realised that her childhood idol actually knew her name.

"Started watching cricket cos of him. Grew up dreaming to be like him. And last night, had the moment of my life," she wrote on 'X', posting her picture alongside Kohli from the RCB 'Unbox' event.

"Virat said, 'Hi Shreyanka, well bowled.' He actually knows my name," the surreal feeling was yet to sink and it was understandable from her post.

Shreyanka was picked up by RCB during inaugural WPL auctions last year at base price of Rs 10 lakh and she finished with six wickets in seven matches, the most for her team.

In September, the 21-year-old offie played in the CPL for Guyana Amazon Warriors, where she finished with the most wickets (9) in the tournament.

The performances were noticed by the Indian selectors, who called her up for the home T20 series against England in December last year and she made her national team debut on December 6.

Since then there has been no looking back for the youngsters, who battled many a injuries, to stake her claim in the national team with her performances.

Shreyanka has so far represented India in two ODIs and six T20Is, picking up four and and eight wickets respectively. PTI SSC SSC KHS KHS

Published March 20th, 2024 at 19:02 IST

