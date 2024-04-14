×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

'Where's your money coming from. Where's your next silver chain coming from': Ishan Kishan cautioned

Mumbai Indians star Ishan Kishan has received a warning in advance of the ICC T20 World Cup selection process.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan | Image:Instagram/Ishan Kishan
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Tomorrow at 7:30 pm, the Mumbai Indians will face off against the Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling T20 clash at the Wankhede Stadium. With stalwarts like Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav leading the Mumbai squad, they boast a formidable batting lineup supported by Jasprit Bumrah's pace in bowling. On the other side, the Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni, bring a mix of experience and all-round talent, promising a gripping encounter under the lights.

Also Read: Simon Doull makes startling allegation on Hardik Pandya hiding injury

Advertisement

 Simon Doull cautions Ishan Kishan ahead of the T20 World Cup

The explosive Mumbai Indians batsman-wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan has shown a realistic approach to his cricket career thus far in the 2024 IPL season. Instead than focusing just on getting into India's T20 World Cup roster, Kishan has placed more emphasis on developing personally and helping his team win.

Advertisement

Following his incredible performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he scored 69 runs in just 34 balls, Kishan shared insights into his changed outlook. He ascribed this change in outlook to a spell of time he spent reflecting and improving his skills while he was not playing cricket. In post match press conference after MI vs RCB, Ishan Kishan said: 


"About the World Cup, it is not in my hands and I am taking things very easy right now. You have to take one match at a time. One needs to understand that a lot is not in the hands of the players," 

"It's a very big tournament and you do not want to overstep. I am just taking one game at a time and however I can help the team, let's do it," 

"There is nothing like that (whether he wants to prove any point to someone) I want to prove to someone. I just have to go there and enjoy," 

Also Read: Hardik Pandya pays heavy cost after coldly ignoring Rohit Sharma- WATCH

Advertisement

Simon Doull has shed light on Ishan Kishan's journey, emphasizing the shift in priorities from aiming for national team selection to focusing solely on the IPL. Doull highlighted the potential risks of such a mindset, pointing out the financial and career implications of prioritizing IPL over national duty. Despite controversies surrounding Kishan's absence from the national team, his perseverance and dedication have reflected positively in the current IPL season, where he leads the run-scoring charts for Mumbai Indians. Simon Doull cautioned  Ishan Kishan in an interview on Cricbuzz, saying:

“Playing for India is your goal. If IPL is your goal then it's an issue. That's where Ishan Kishan had got to. Maybe he needed that jolt. You take away your central contract. All of a sudden then you get injured. Then you don't get paid for this tournament and that tournament. Then where's your money coming from. Where's your next silver chain coming from”

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

4 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

7 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

9 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

15 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

16 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

17 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

23 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

28 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

28 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

29 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

30 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

31 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

32 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

32 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

32 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

32 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

40 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo