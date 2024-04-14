Advertisement

Tomorrow at 7:30 pm, the Mumbai Indians will face off against the Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling T20 clash at the Wankhede Stadium. With stalwarts like Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav leading the Mumbai squad, they boast a formidable batting lineup supported by Jasprit Bumrah's pace in bowling. On the other side, the Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni, bring a mix of experience and all-round talent, promising a gripping encounter under the lights.

Simon Doull cautions Ishan Kishan ahead of the T20 World Cup

The explosive Mumbai Indians batsman-wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan has shown a realistic approach to his cricket career thus far in the 2024 IPL season. Instead than focusing just on getting into India's T20 World Cup roster, Kishan has placed more emphasis on developing personally and helping his team win.

Following his incredible performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he scored 69 runs in just 34 balls, Kishan shared insights into his changed outlook. He ascribed this change in outlook to a spell of time he spent reflecting and improving his skills while he was not playing cricket. In post match press conference after MI vs RCB, Ishan Kishan said:



"About the World Cup, it is not in my hands and I am taking things very easy right now. You have to take one match at a time. One needs to understand that a lot is not in the hands of the players," "It's a very big tournament and you do not want to overstep. I am just taking one game at a time and however I can help the team, let's do it," "There is nothing like that (whether he wants to prove any point to someone) I want to prove to someone. I just have to go there and enjoy,"

Simon Doull has shed light on Ishan Kishan's journey, emphasizing the shift in priorities from aiming for national team selection to focusing solely on the IPL. Doull highlighted the potential risks of such a mindset, pointing out the financial and career implications of prioritizing IPL over national duty. Despite controversies surrounding Kishan's absence from the national team, his perseverance and dedication have reflected positively in the current IPL season, where he leads the run-scoring charts for Mumbai Indians. Simon Doull cautioned Ishan Kishan in an interview on Cricbuzz, saying:

“Playing for India is your goal. If IPL is your goal then it's an issue. That's where Ishan Kishan had got to. Maybe he needed that jolt. You take away your central contract. All of a sudden then you get injured. Then you don't get paid for this tournament and that tournament. Then where's your money coming from. Where's your next silver chain coming from”