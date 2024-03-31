×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 18:45 IST

Which are the Top-5 Fastest balls in IPL history? Where do Umran Malik and Mayank Yadav rank?

With the likes of Umran Malik and Mayank Yadav showcasing their pace prowess, the future of fast bowling in the IPL looks promising.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Mayank Yadav
Mayank Yadav | Image:IPL
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a platform where cricketing talents showcase their skills, and among the many highlights, the sheer pace of some deliveries has left fans in awe. While the top-5 list features some of the fastest deliveries ever witnessed in the IPL, it's evident that the league continues to be a breeding ground for young talents to make a mark. 

With the likes of Umran Malik and Mayank Yadav showcasing their pace prowess, the future of fast bowling in the IPL looks promising. As we delve into the history books, here are the top-5 fastest balls ever bowled in the IPL:

1. Shaun Tait - 157.71 KMPH 

Australian speedster Shaun Tait tops the list with a blistering delivery clocked at 157.71 KMPH. Known for his raw pace and aggressive bowling, Tait's fiery deliveries were a nightmare for many batsmen during his IPL stint.

2. Lockie Ferguson - 157.3 KMPH 

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson isn't far behind, coming in at the second spot with a scorching delivery of 157.3 KMPH. His ability to consistently hit high speeds has made him a valuable asset for any team.

3. Umran Malik - 157 KMPH

Young Indian pacer Umran Malik has taken the IPL by storm with his raw pace, clocking an impressive 157 KMPH. Making a mark early in his career, Malik has showcased immense potential and is a name to watch out for in the future.

4. Anrich Nortje - 156.2 KMPH

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje is next on the list with a delivery recorded at 156.2 KMPH. His ability to generate extreme pace and bounce has troubled many top-order batsmen in the IPL.

5. Mayank Yadav - 155.8 KMPH 

Rounding off the top-5 is another young talent from India, Mayank Yadav, with a speedy delivery of 155.8 KMPH. Yadav's ability to combine pace with accuracy has made him a rising star in the IPL circuit.

As the IPL continues to evolve, fans can expect to witness even more thrilling displays of speed and skill from the next generation of fast bowlers. Whether it's the seasoned campaigners or the emerging talents, one thing is certain – the quest for speed in the IPL is far from over!

Published March 31st, 2024 at 18:45 IST

