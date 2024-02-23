Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 08:28 IST

Why did Delhi Capitals moved their den to Vizag for the first two games? Parth Jindal responds

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals chairperson Parth Jindal responds on why the franchise moved to Visakhapatnam as revealed in the new fixture.

Pavitra Shome
IPL Franchise Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The excitement has gone off limits for the Indian Premier League 2024 as the fixtures for the first two weeks have been announced. The much-anticipated cricket extravaganza is all set to open with the Chennai Super Kings facing the Royal Challengers Bangalore from March 22nd at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. But one intriguing change was witnessed in the release schedule, as the Delhi Capitals will not compete in their den, the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Franchise chairperson Parth Jindal has come up with a reason for the location shift.

Also Read: India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live Score and Updates

DC Chairperson Parth Jindal explains on franchise playing home games in Vizag

Parth Jindal, the Delhi Capitals chairperson, has opened up on why the IPL franchise moved their home games from the Arun Jaitley Stadium to the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The DC Chair revealed that since the Women's Premier League will host 11 games at the Kotla Stadium, the venue will not remain available for the Delhi men's team and that the grounds need some time to recover and become functional for the IPL. However, Jindal assured that DC would play the remaining match-ups at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. 

'Dear Delhi fans - as the WPL T20 will be hosting 11 games at the Kotla - the Kotla will not be available for practice for the men’s team and we need to give the ground and the pitches a short break so that it can recover for the IPL - as a result we took the decision to move only the first two games to Vizag. We can’t wait to get back to the Kotla and will be playing the rest of the home games at the Kotla,' Parth Jindal shared on X.

Also Read: 'Is there a different rule...': Irfan Pathan takes indirect dig at BCCI after Shreyas skips Ranji

The Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host two home matches for the Delhi Capitals. In the first fixture, Delhi will face the Chennai Super Kings on 31st March, and then they will face the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3rd 2024. The remaining schedule for the IPL 2024 is yet to be released, as it will be developed while keeping the Lok Sabha elections in mind.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 08:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

