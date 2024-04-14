×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

'You can't be a one-trick pony': Jasprit Bumrah gives his real thoughts on RCB performance for MI

Jasprit Bumrah candidly assesses his performance for MI against RCB, emphasizing the need for versatility and the importance of dynamic skills in T20 cricket.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Jasprit Bumrah on performance in MI vs RCB match
Jasprit Bumrah on performance in MI vs RCB match | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
MI Triumphs Over RCB with a Seven-Wicket Victory: In an exhilarating match at Wankhede Stadium, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set a challenging target of 196/8 in their 20 overs. Notably, Faf du Plessis impressed with a commendable 61 off 40 balls, while Rajat Patidar contributed a quickfire 50 off 26 deliveries. However, the Mumbai Indians (MI) displayed exceptional batting prowess, achieving the target with ease in just 15.3 overs, led by Ishan Kishan's explosive 69 off 34 balls and Suryakumar Yadav's aggressive 52 off 19 deliveries. The Player of the Match title was rightfully awarded to MI's Jasprit Bumrah, who delivered a spectacular performance, securing 5 wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs. 

Jasprit Bumrah gives his real thoughts on RCB performance for MI

Unavoidably the renowned 'Boom Boom' Bumrah delivered another brilliant performance, wreaking havoc on the RCB batters and powering Mumbai Indians to a convincing 7-wicket victory today. Jasprit Bumrah unleashed his wrath, winning a fantastic fifer with impressive numbers of 5/21, making the difference in an otherwise underwhelming bowling performance that allowed RCB to score 196 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

His outstanding effort today increased his wicket total in the current IPL season to ten, earning him the coveted Purple Cap. Furthermore, it was a major milestone because he became only the third Indian fast bowler to score two fifers in the IPL.

Fans and observers alike anticipated Bumrah's masterpiece, given his recent great record with the ball for the Mumbai Indians. However, the man's humble demeanour did not change. Bumrah began his onslaught by dismissing Virat Kohli, eliminating the RCB opener for just three runs during the Powerplay. In his subsequent period, the right-arm speedster dismissed captain Faf du Plessis before destroying the lower-middle order.

Despite almost missing out on a hat-trick on a couple of occasions, Bumrah remained unconcerned, knowing he had already done his job. He demonstrated his prowess with a toe-crushing yorker that trapped Mahipal Lomror, and then dismissed Saurav Chauhan and Vijaykumar Vyshak on successive deliveries in the 19th over, capping off a magnificent spell. Jasprit Bumrah opened up on his historic performance, in a post-match press conference, saying: 
 

‘I’m very happy with the outcome. But I will not say I had always thought of taking a five-for. Wicket was sticking in the first 10 overs. One of those days where things went in my favour and catches went to hand,’

“In this format, it’s anyway very harsh on the bowlers so you need to have different skills. Can’t be a one-trick pony. Everyone is doing research and data. So, I have trained to have different skills,” exclaimed Bumrah.

“Whenever I’ve had bad days, I’ve watched videos the next day to see what didn’t work, why it didn’t work…I do my research and see where the batter is strong. You don’t need to use all tricks on one day. There’s no ego in this format,”

Bumrah's fearsome arsenal is renowned around the world, including a wide range of skills from frightening yorkers to deceptive slow deliveries. He attributed his performance against RCB to thorough research and preparation, demonstrating his mastery of the craft.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 09:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

