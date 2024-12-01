'You Will Be MI's Pocket Dynamo': Hardik Pandya Pays Emotional Tribute To Ishan Kishan

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya acknowledged that retaining Ishan Kishan was always going to be a challenge in the Indian Premier League mega auction due to his exceptional skills. As a result, Kishan was not included in MI's retention list, which comprised Rohit Sharma, Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad subsequently acquired Ishan Kishan for INR 11.25 crore after MI ceased bidding at INR 3.20 crore, despite his base price being INR 2 crore. Hardik Pandya's statement highlights the high demand for Kishan's talents and MI's strategic decision to prioritize other players in their retention list.

Hardik Pandya's heartfelt tribute to former MI teammate Ishan Kishan

"Ishan has been the freshness and the energy of the room," Hardik Pandya said in a video shared by Mumbai Indians.

"When we could not retain him we always knew it was going to be difficult to get him back from the auction simply because we knew the kind of player and the kind of skill set he brings," he added.

Hardik Pandya fondly recalled Ishan Kishan as MI's "pocket dynamo", whose six-year stint with the team saw them winning the title twice between 2018-24.

"He always used to keep the dressing room live, he made a lot of people smile, that love and warmth came very natural to him and there will be less cake-smashing, less pranks happening on the people," Pandya said.

"But yeah, that was Ishan who used to bring so much love to this team. We are going to miss him. Ishan Kishan, you will be MI's pocket dynamo and we are all going to miss you and we all love you," he said.

A few days ago, Ishan Kishan had bid his adieu to the franchise in an emotional note, crediting them for being a part of his growth as a player and as a person.

"So many memories with all of you, so many moments of joy, happiness and growth," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"MI, Mumbai, and the paltan will always remain in my heart. I've grown as a person and a player with all of you by my side. We say goodbye with memories that will stay with me for life."

"Thank you to the management, coaches, the players I've played with and all you fans for always being in my corner," he added.