Ireland’s Aimee Maguire Reported for Suspect Bowling Action During Series Against India

Ireland’s left-arm off-spinner Aimee Maguire has been reported for a suspect bowling action following the opening women's ODI against India in Rajkot.

The 18-year-old had claimed 3 for 57 from eight overs during Friday's ODI which Ireland lost by six wickets.

The match officials' report, handed over to the Ireland team management, expressed concerns regarding the legality of Maguire’s bowling action.

The incident prompted the ICC to formally notify Cricket Ireland, confirming that a ‘Suspect Illegal Bowling Action’ report was lodged after the ODI against India.

Maguire, who made her international debut in 2023 and has 20 caps with 25 wickets across formats, will now undergo testing at an ICC Accredited Testing Centre within the next 14 days to determine whether her bowling action is in violation of ICC regulations.

As per the ICC's investigation process, the spinner is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the testing results are available.

Cricket Ireland pledged its full support for Maguire.

"The staff and players are rallying around Aimee, reassuring her that she will return with a stronger action and will continue to shine on the international stage for many years to come," Graeme West, Director of High Performance at Cricket Ireland, said in a statement.