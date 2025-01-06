'IND got a terrific player': Pathan Calls For Nitish Reddy’s Inclusion As India's Cornerstone, Suggests Ideal Batting Slot

Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates his fifty runs during play on the third day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne | Image: AP Photo

Team India had a tough time during the Australia tour for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Despite their resilient efforts, the Men in Blue failed to defend their title as Australia sealed the series with a 1-3 win. The Aussies secured two back-to-back wins at the MCG and SCG, which helped strengthen their case against Team India. Amidst the visiting side's woes, one of their brightest stars, Nitish Kumar Reddy, made an impactful test cricket debut while down under. Irfan Pathan has backed up the 21-year-old all-rounder and wants him to be a part of the Indian red-ball side in a specific position.

Pathan Eyes Nitish Reddy As Team India's Cornerstone In The Future

Former Team India cricketer Irfan Pathan eyes Nitish Kumar Reddy as a solid cricketer for the Indian side's red-ball team. Pathan wants the 21-year-old all-rounder at the number six position after witnessing his resilient form against the dominant Australian side in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The former cricketer believes the Indian side has a mighty cricketer who could solve their combination conundrum.

"You have got an excellent prospect. It's not easy at all for any batter to make his debut in Australia. We might show his century, but he was batting very well before that, he was reaching the 40-run mark regularly. However, when he scored a century, all of us started to feel that we got a player who could bat not at No. 8 or No. 7 but at No. 6. If he can consistently bat at No. 6, I feel he has that potential, India have got a terrific player, who can solve the combination to a large extent," Irfan Pathan said while speaking to Star Sports.

Nitish Kumar Reddy: A Shining Star In The Indian Cricket Team

Nitish Kumar Reddy was one of Team India's brightest stars during the Australia tour. For someone giving a tough time to the hosts on their soil during the red-ball series, Reddy has been efficient while making his debut against a dominant side.