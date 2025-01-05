Is Sunil Gavaskar the Latest Victim of Racism in Australia? Border-Gavaskar Trophy Presented Without India Legend

The cricket world is reeling in shock after Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar was snubbed from presenting the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia, despite being present at the venue. The trophy, named after Gavaskar and Australian cricket legend Allan Border, was presented to the Australian team after their six-wicket victory over India in the fifth and final Test match in Sydney on Sunday.

Sunil Gavaskar's exclusion from the trophy presentation ceremony has raised eyebrows, with many questioning whether racism played a role in the decision. The Indian legend expressed his disappointment and surprise, stating that he would have liked to present the trophy alongside his "good friend" Allan Border.

"I certainly would have loved to have been there for the presentation. After all, it is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and it is about Australia and India," Gavaskar said. "I mean, I am here on the ground. To me, it should not matter that Australia won when it comes to the presentation. They played better cricket, so they won. That's fine."

Did Sunil Gavaskar face racism in Australia?

Sunil Gavaskar's comments suggest that he felt overlooked and disrespected by Cricket Australia's decision to not include him. The Australian cricket board later confirmed that Gavaskar was aware he would have presented the award to Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah if the tourists had won the Sydney Test and retained the trophy.

While Cricket Australia (CA) acknowledged that it would have been preferable to have both Sunil Gavaskar and Allan Border present the series trophy, the damage had already been done. The incident has sparked a heated debate about racism in Australian cricket, with many calling for greater inclusivity and respect for international players.