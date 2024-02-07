Advertisement

Former Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik recently set the internet on fire after sharing images of his marriage and newly wedded wife, Sana Javed. Malik, who has been married to former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza since 2010, has been a subject of debate lately over rumours of a split. Malik confirmed the separation when he announced his marriage to Javed on social media. The images have been gaining a lot of attention, and there are question marks on whether Mirza's divorce from Malik has been finalised.

3 Things you need to know

Shoaib Malik married Sania Mirza in 2010

Shoaib married Pakistani Actress Sana Javed

This is not Shoaib Malik's second marriage

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been a subject of limelight in recent history as the couple haven't been spotted much as of late. regarding their impending split, the former Indian Tennis star has seemingly shared a hint ahead of Shoaib tying the knot with his third wife, Sana Javed. On social media, Sanis shared a post that had a quote about marriage and divorce, which seemed uncannily similar to her situation. The quote read:

"Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely," Mirza posted a message on her Instagram story.

Shoaib Malik ties the knot for the third time!

Shoaib Malik married Sania Mirza in 2010 in an intimate ceremony in Dubai. Malik was married to Ayesha Siddique from 2002 to 2010 before tying the knot with Mirza. In 2024, Malik married actress Sana Javed and announced the decision on his social media accounts. However, it was reported that Malik had married Sania before divorcing his first wife Ayesha.

Is Sania Mirza still with Shoaib Malik despite former PAK cricketer marrying actress?

Once a power couple, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Akhtar have a son whom they welcomed in 2018. But the reports over their estranged relationship have been in the light for a couple of years. But situations have heightened since Shoaib married for the third time. Speculations are at an all-time high since Shoaib Malik shared images from his wedding with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. But the situation around his second marriage is still not confirmed as there is no official word on whether or not the duo has parted ways. Nevertheless, the former Indian tennis star's Instagram story regarding marriage and divorce being hard might be one of the biggest clues. However, no confirmation has been given by either side on whether they have been divorced.