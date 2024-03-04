English
'Bro, forgot he is a cricketer': Ishan Kishan enjoying Anant Ambani's pre-wedding sparks reactions

Ishan Kishan despite BCCI's diktat and tough measures continues to remain defiant as he was seen during pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani in Jamnagar.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ishan Kishan at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding
Ishan Kishan at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding | Image:Ishan Kishan Instagram
Ishan Kishan has faced a lot of trouble in the past few months from the BCCI and the Indian team management for his refusal to play domestic cricket and even turn out for Team India in Test cricket. BCCI had told Ishan to play in Ranji Trophy matches while he is not on national duty and Ishan said he is still not ready to play cricket. BCCI then decided to punish Ishan as they terminated his contract with the Indian cricket board. 

Ishan despite BCCI's diktat and tough measures continues to remain defiant as he was seen during pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat despite not playing cricket for more than two months. Several celebrities came to the wedding including Bollywood celebrities like SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and many more, as well as notable figures like Rihanna, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg. Even sports stars like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav etc have garnered on the special occasion.

Ishan Kishan during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

However, Ishan Kishan's presence at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was not seen lightly by the Indian cricket fans. Having been away from competitive cricket since the beginning of the year, except for the DY Patil T20 Cup, Ishan Kishan's participation in this grand event has undoubtedly sparked excitement among fans but has also raised eyebrows over his commitment to competitive cricket. 

Here are some of the reactions on the post:-

BCCI terminates Ishan Kishan's contract

The BCCI published the Senior Men's Annual Player Contracts for Team India on Wednesday. The contracts span from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024. One of the announcement's primary aspects is the termination of contracts for players such as Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, who recently disobeyed the BCCI and boycotted domestic cricket for their respective teams.

The recent omission of Ishan Kishan from the BCCI central contracts list has ignited significant debate. Their non-involvement in the Ranji Trophy has been a focal point, especially considering the BCCI's response to his choices. Ishan Kishan, who took a hiatus for mental health reasons in the South Africa series, was notably absent from Jharkhand's participation in the Ranji Trophy, although he did compete in the DY Patil T20 Cup.

