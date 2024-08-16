Published 17:45 IST, August 16th 2024
Ishan Kishan Back With A Bang! Kishan Gives Big Headache To Selectors In Buchi Babu Tournament
Ishan Kishan has announced his comeback to red ball cricket in some style as he played a blistering knock for Jharkhand in the Buchi Babu tournament.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ishan Kishan acknowledges his splendid knock for Jharkhand in Buchi Babu tournament | Image: Youtube/Screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:50 IST, August 16th 2024