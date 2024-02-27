English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 20:15 IST

Ishan Kishan's return to cricket ends in huge disappointment

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Ishan Kishan's return was not good enough for his side as they lost by a massive 89 runs against Route Mobile Limited.

Republic Sports Desk
Ishan Kishan in action at the 18th edition of D Y Patil T20 Cup 2024 at the DY Patil Stadium
Ishan Kishan in action at the 18th edition of D Y Patil T20 Cup 2024 at the DY Patil Stadium | Image:D Y Patil T20 Cup 2024
  • 3 min read
Ishan Kishan returned to competitive cricket on Tuesday as he played for RBI on the second day of the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 against Route Mobile Limited. But his return was not good enough for his side as they lost by a massive 89 runs against Route Mobile Limited.

On his return, Kishan played a part in one dismissal as he stumped Sumit Dhekale off Sayan Mondal at the DY Patil University Ground. Then with the bat, he entertained for a bit as he made 19 off 12 balls with two boundaries and a six. 

Route batted first and posted 192 for eight in their 20 overs thanks to Aayush Vartan’s 54 off 31 balls with five boundaries and three sixes. Dhekale made 42 off just 17 balls with one boundary and five sixes. In their response RBI self-destructed as they were shot out for just 103 in 16.3 overs. For Route the best bowler was Badrey Alam (5-20).

At the Stadium meanwhile CAG posted 170 off their allotted 20 overs against Indian Oil. Skipper R Sanjay (40) and his partner Varun Lavande (68: 46b, 5x4, 3x6) shared a 88 run opening stand. For Indian Oil the best bowler was Himanshu Sharma (4-32).  The chase for Indian Oil was being fashioned by Akshay Raghuvanshi (53: 32b, 3x4, 4x6) and his 54 run stand with skipper Aditya Tare (37). But the middle and late order collapsed without a fight handing CAG a narrow two run win. 

 Earlier in the morning Mumbai Customs made a confident start with a nine-wicket win over Nirlon Sports Club at the DY Patil Stadium.

 At the Stadium, Nirlon finished on 161 for eight in their 20 overs. For Customs the best bowler was Pradeep Dhade (4-20). In their response Customs rode on an unbeaten second wicket stand between Sachin Yadav (82 n.o.: 42b, 10x4, 3x6) and Smit Patel (74 n.o.: 46b, 9x4, 2x6). The stand was worth 141 runs. 

 In the other game, Central Railway after being asked to bat was bowled out for 145 in 17.2 overs. The chase for Jain started off well thanks to their skipper Jay Bista. Jain overhauled the target in 18.3 overs to finish on 146 for five and thereby sealed a five-wicket win.

BRIEF SCORES

At DY Patil University Ground

11 am: Group A: Central Railway 145 in 17.2 overs (Sachin Kataria 45; Sairaj Patil 4-40, Prashant Solanki 3-29) lost to Jain Irrigation 146-5 in 18.3 overs (Sachin Dhas 48, Jay Bista 38; Ramkrishna Ghosh 2-29, Salil Agharkar 2-26)-by five wickets

 4 pm:  Group B: Route Mobile 192-8 in 20 overs (Aayush Vartak 54, Sumit Dhekale 42, Umesh Gujjar 29; Sayan Mondal 3-19, Rajesh Bishnoi Sr 2-35) bt RBI   (Ishan Kishan 19; Badrey Alam 5-20, Sachin Bhosle 2-18, Aayush Vartak (2-22)-by 89 runs

At DY Patil Stadium

11 AM: Group D: Nirlon Sports Club 161-8 in 20 overs (Ishan Mulchandani 56, Jayesh Pokhar 35; Pradeep Shade 4-20, Deepak Shetty 2-49, Pushkaraj Chavan 2-8) lost to Mumbai Customs 163-1 in 16.1 overs (Sachin Yadav 82 n.o., Smit Patel 74 n.o.)-by nine wickets

 4 pm: Group D: CAG 170 in 20 overs (Varun Lavande 68, R Sanjay 40; Himanshu Sharma 4-32, Rohan Raje 3-28, Harsh Tanna 2-15)  bt Indian Oil 168-9 in 20 overs (Akshat Raghuvanshi 53, Aditya Tare 37; Rajnish Burbank 2-25, Sayan Ghosh 2-39)-by two runs

 Wednesday’s fixtures

At DY Patil Talegaon: 11 am: Group B: DY Patil Blue v Tata Sports Club; 4 pm: Group C: DY Patil Red v income Tax

At DY Patil Stadium: 11 am: Group C: Bank of Baroda Vs Canara Bank, 4 pm: Group A: Reliance 1 vs Central Railway 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

