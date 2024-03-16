Advertisement

Since the time Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma got married, they have been in the news for several reasons. They are regularly seen attending cricket matches while also being regulars on Instagram reels. They are famous couple who come from the glamourous area of cricket and cinema. So naturally they garner a lot of attention from fans and trolls. Both were recently seen as a couple on popular dance show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

However, after the end of the show, Dhanashree Verma's photos with choreographer Pratik Utekar (now deleted) became a hot topic on social media. Dhanashree was badly trolled after the photo was taken in a wrong way. Now, Chahal's wife Dhanashree has responded to trolls in a heartfelt post.

"It's that simple to ask and be a human first, then to put forward certain verdicts or opinions. "I have never in my life been affected by trolls or memes because definitely had a lot of maturity in ignoring or laughing it out loud until this very recent troll occurred. The reason it has affected me this time is because it has affected my family and my near and dear ones. Since you all have the freedom on social media platforms to speak your heart and characters out, that you tend to forget or choose to ignore the sentiments of us and our families. This led to the decision of me taking a detox from social media and trust me, it was very peaceful." "But this also made me realize that if we make this medium so negative, then all we are doing is spreading hate and disharmony on a large scale. Social media is a major part of my work and I can't give up which is why I have gathered courage today and my creative side here to come back on Instagram. Just requesting you guys to be little more sensitive and focus on our talent and skill because at the end of the day guys we are all here on this medium just to entertain you guys. So just don't forget I'm also just a woman, just like your mother, your sister, your friend, your wife. And this is not done. It's not fair. So guys, please, you know, I am known as a fighter and I never give up."