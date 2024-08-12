sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | Vinesh Phogat | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • Sports /
  • Cricket /
  • 'It's Finally Time to Retire...': Australia's World Cup Hero Marnus Labuschange Makes a Cryptic Post

Published 12:06 IST, August 12th 2024

'It's Finally Time to Retire...': Australia's World Cup Hero Marnus Labuschange Makes a Cryptic Post

Marnus Labuschagne, Australia's World Cup hero, shares a cryptic post 9 months after the historic victory over India in the ICC ODI World Cup final.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Virat Kohli and Marnus Labuschagne
Virat Kohli and Marnus Labuschagne during IND vs AUS CWC 2023 final | Image: Disney Plus Hotstar
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:06 IST, August 12th 2024