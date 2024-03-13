×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 07:23 IST

'IT'S TIME TO RETIRE': James Anderson recalls his exchange with Shubman Gill at Dharamshala Test

James Anderson recalls his interaction with Shubman Gill in the IND vs ENG Dharamshala Test which the Indian batter chose to keep it a private affair.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
James Anderson
James Anderson | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The IND vs ENG Test series was an extremely entertaining showdown where the Men in Blue displayed their prowess in their home conditions. Team India routed England 4-1 after winning the Dharamshala Test, while they sealed the series win in Ranchi. One of the notable achievements was R Ashwin's 100th Test appearance and James Anderson reaching the historic 700-wicket milestone. The English veteran opened up on his interaction with the Indian Cricket sensation, Shubman Gill.   

Also Read: 'It's an absolute honor': Sri Lanka legend on playing under Yuvraj Singh's captaincy

James Anderson reminisces on his interaction with Shubman Gill during the IND vs ENG Dharamshala Test 

The IND vs ENG match in Dharamshala was one of the most entertaining matches in the series that also had some cricketers reaching notable achievements. Team India was an absolute beast while batting, and they also displayed some impeccable bowling displays. The ageless wonder, James Anderson, opened up on his interaction with star India batter Shubman Gill in the final Test match of the series. While Shubman Gill chose to keep it private, Anderson let the cat out of the bag during his appearance in the Tailenders podcast.

"I said something to him like, 'Do you get any runs outside India?' and he said, 'It's time to retire. Then two balls later, I got him out," Jimmy Anderson said.

England's James Anderson reacts after dismissing India's Shubman Gill in the 5th IND vs ENG Test Match at Dharamshala | Image: BCCI

Also Read: Reddy, Badanayak guide India to big win over Sri Lanka in Blind Cricket

While James Anderson clinched the wicket of Shubman Gill, the damage was already done by the young Indian batter. Gill had an excellent campaign with bat, finishing with 452 runs in nine innings at an average of 56.5, including two tons and two fifties, to rank as the second-highest run-scorer. His highest score against the Three Lions was 110, which came in the final Test match of the series.

Shubman Gill's record in India is decent, having amassed 869 runs at an average of 41.38 in 13 Tests, including three tons and four fifties in 23 innings. His highest rating is 128. In overseas conditions, Gill has amassed 556 runs at an average of 32.70 in 10 Tests, including two fifty-fives and a century. His highest rating is 110.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 07:23 IST

