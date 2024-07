Published 12:40 IST, July 12th 2024

‘It Showed How Much It Meant’: NCA Chief VVS Laxman Applauds Rohit & Kohli’s Gesture Towards Rahul

VVS Laxman was particularly thrilled to see Rahul Dravid's celebration as the latter avoids to display it publicly. He also hailed Rohit & Kohli's gesture.