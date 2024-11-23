Jaiswal, Rahul's Unbeaten 84-run Stand Puts India in Strong Position at Tea on Day Two

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the day two of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the MCA Stadium , in Pune | Image: AP Photo

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul batted confidently as India made a strong start to the second innings reaching 84 without loss at tea on day two of the opening Test here on Saturday.

After dismissing Australia for 104 in 51.2 overs in the morning session to take a 46-run first-innings lead, the visitors put themselves in a strong position by swelling their lead to 130 runs.

Jaiswal, out for duck in the first innings, struck 42 off 88 balls, while Rahul made 34 off 70 deliveries to frustrate the Australian quicks with their unbeaten stand.

Earlier, pacer Jasprit Bumrah completed his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests as Australia were bundled out soon after reaching the century mark at lunch.

For India, Bumrah (5/30) was the pick of the bowlers while Mohammed Siraj (2/20) and debutant Harshit Rana (3/48) also chipped in.