Published 17:23 IST, October 31st 2024

Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee Back for India T20Is After ‘Conditioning Breaks'

Lungi Ngidi was not considered for selection as he prepares for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Pacer Anrich Nortje and wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi had opted out of CSA central contracts and not picked.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Marco Jansen picked up three while Keshav Maharaj has four scalps to his name
Marco Jansen picked up three while Keshav Maharaj has four scalps to his name | Image: AP
