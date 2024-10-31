Published 17:23 IST, October 31st 2024
Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee Back for India T20Is After ‘Conditioning Breaks'
Lungi Ngidi was not considered for selection as he prepares for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Pacer Anrich Nortje and wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi had opted out of CSA central contracts and not picked.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Marco Jansen picked up three while Keshav Maharaj has four scalps to his name | Image: AP
Advertisement
17:23 IST, October 31st 2024