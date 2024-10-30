sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:32 IST, October 30th 2024

Jasprit Bumrah DETHRONED As World's No. 1 Test Bowler By South Africa Star Pacer

Jasprit Bumrah's reign as the No.1 ranked Test bowler is over with South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada rising to the top.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Jasprit Bumrah
India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery during the day three of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, India | Image: AP Photo
