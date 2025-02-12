Published 08:48 IST, February 12th 2025
Jasprit Bumrah's Medical Report Was Okay, BCCI Selector Ajit Agarkar Still Didn't Pick Him in India's CT 25 Squad - REPORT
There is already a lot of talk around India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's omission from the Champions Trophy 2025 squad.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
There is already a lot of talk around India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah 's omission from the Champions Trophy 2025 squad. The latest report claims that Bumrah's medical report claimed he was ‘okay’, so why wasn't he picked? The same report claims BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar did not want to take a risk because the medical report did not mention if the pacer could resume bowling or not. It is believed that the NCA left the final call to Agarkar and the chief selector was circumspect.
"Bumrah was asked to off-load for five weeks after which his rehabilitation at NCA happened under strength & conditioning trainer Rajnikanth and physio Thulasi," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
“The report sent by NCA head Nitin Patel clearly states that while he has completed his rehabilitation and scan reports seemed to be okay, it couldn't be concluded whether he would be bowling fit by the time the tournament starts. Hence the selectors didn't take any risk,” he added.
‘How can the selection committee take that risk’
"Nitin left the ball in Ajit's (chief selector Agarkar) court and hence no one would want to stick their necks out and take the risk of putting an unfit player in squad. If medical team doesn't green-light fully, how can the selection committee take that risk," the official said.
Champions Trophy 2025
The mega event is set to start from February 19 in Karachi where the hosts take on New Zealand in the opener. India will play all it's matches at the Dubai International stadium in Dubai after the PCB agreed to the ‘hybrid’ model. Team India, even without Bumrah, look a solid unit which can go all the way. Team India play their tournament opener against Bangladesh and then take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the big ticket game on February 23.
Updated 08:50 IST, February 12th 2025