Jasprit Bumrah Takes REVENGE As the Star Pacer Triumphs Over Sam Konstas With An Epic Send-Off In IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 4

Delivering an exciting stint, Jasprit Bumrah grabbed Sam Konstas' wicket for 8 on Day 4's morning of the Boxing Day Test. After removing the wicket, the Indian fast bowler—known for his usually calm celebrations—expressed his delight with a somewhat brutal response.

Showcasing his deadly talents against the youthful Australian opener, Bumrah was in great form with the new ball during the second innings on Sunday, December 29. Played energetically in the first inning, Konstas battled to match his past performance. Managing just 18 balls before falling, Konstas faced an outburst of stinging deliveries from Bumrah and his opening partner, Usman Khawaja at the crease.

Bumrah showcased his extraordinary seam bowling in the seventh over with a magnificent in-swinger. Delivered on a perfect length, the ball clipped the top of the middle stump by seaming back between bat and pad. Taken aback, Konstas was thrown off; Bumrah celebrated the occasion fervently, urging the audience to yell louder.

Bumrah 200 Test wickets: Joint second fastest Indian and first bowler with below-20 average

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday became the second fastest Indian along with Ravindra Jadeja to complete 200 Test wickets and the first bowler ever to reach that milestone with a sub-20 average during the fourth day’s play of the fourth Test against Australia here.

Bumrah dismissed Travis Head (1) for his 200th victim in the post-lunch session, joining Jadeja in the list of bowlers who are fastest to 200 wickets in Tests.

Both Bumrah and Jadeja achieved the feat in their 44th Test, and overall he is 12th Indian bowler in the format to complete the lanrmark.

The recently retired Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the quickest among Indians to have taken 200 wickets, a feat that he achieved in his 37th Test.

Among all bowlers who have crossed the 200-wickets mark in Test cricket, Bumrah is the only bowler with an average of under 20 which includes some of the fearsome fast bowlers from the West Indies such as Malcolm Marshall (376 wickets at 20.94), Joel Garner (259 wickets at 20), Curtly Ambrose (405 wickets at 20.99) as well as England's James Anderson (704 wickets at 26.45) and even Glenn McGrath (563 wickets at 21.64).

Ashwin is ranked third in the overall list of bowlers who were fastest to 200 Test wickets, behind two leg-spinners -- Pakistan's Yasir Shah (33 Tests) and Australia’s Clarrie Grimmett (36 Tests).

The dismissal of Head followed by that of Mitchell Marsh's (0), caught behind the wicket, as Bumrah took his wickets tally in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to 28.