Jasprit Bumrah to Play 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 But Will Miss Pakistan Clash at DIS - REPORT

There is much speculation around Jasprit Bumrah 's availability for the Champions Trophy after he could not bowl at SCG due to back spasms. With the white-ball season coming up, Bumrah would be a decisive factor for the Indian cricket team and hence everyone is curious to know what is up with India's pace spearhead. There is no official update on his injury up until now even as BGT ended three days back. Now, a report on Rev Sports claims that Bumrah would miss the series against England. Also, the report mentioned that Bumrah will be in the squad, but will only play if India make the knockouts. This means Bumrah would be missing the highly-anticipated game against Pakistan on February 23.

BUMRAH NOMINATED FOR ICC MEN'S PLAYER OF THE MONTH

Meanwhile, Bumrah was on Tuesday nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for December 2024 after his standout performance against Australia in the just-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In the month of December, Bumrah took 22 wickets in the three Tests at a phenomenal average of 14.22 and overall, the 31-year-old finished with 32 wickets across five Tests.

Unfortunately, Bumrah could not bowl in Australia’s second innings at Sydney because of a back spasm.

His standout spells included nine wickets in both the Brisbane and Melbourne Tests, which played a pivotal role in keeping India in competition.

Competing with Bumrah for the award is Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who guided Australia to 3-1 series win over India, and South African seamer Dane Paterson.

PAT CUMMINS SHOW

Pacer Cummins showcased fine form, claiming 17 wickets across three Tests against India at an average of 17.64.