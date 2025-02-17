Kane Williamson Inks Deal with Middlesex CCC After Ditching NZC Central Contract; Will Play in The Hundred

New Zealand's Kane Williamson plays a shot during Day-5 of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand, at Green Park International Stadium, in Kanpur | Image: ANI Photo

Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has signed pen to paper with Middlesex Cricket for two years, and he will be a part of the T20 Blast and County Championships from now. The Kiwi batter is also expected to be a part of The Hundred after he was locked in by the London Spirit. Apart from the exciting franchise league, the former Blackcaps skipper will make Lord's his new home in 2025 and will take part in County Championship matches and T20 Blast fixtures.

Kane Williamson Signs Deal With Middlesex CCC, Will Also Feature In The Hundred

After turning down a central contract with New Zealand Cricket, Kane Williamson's future in the game was a hotly debated topic. However, as franchise leagues and county cricket have grown in popularity, cricketers have participated in foreign tournaments when they have not been on national duty for some time. Williamson will now play cricket outside of New Zealand after signing a deal with Middlesex Cricket.

"I’ve played a bit of county cricket in the past, but not for a number of years now, so when this opportunity arose with Middlesex it was a really exciting prospect. To be able to play for Middlesex — a fine club with a rich heritage — is really exciting and something that I’m really looking forward to being a part of. To play at Lord’s, the Home of Cricket — which is one of my favourite grounds in the world for so many different reasons — is something I’m especially looking forward to also.

"There’s a good balance of youth and experience in the Middlesex squad, which is great, and I’m really excited to join up with the team, meet the players in the squad and helping out wherever I can," Kane Williamson said in a release shared by Middlesex CCC.

Williamson Not A Stranger From County Cricket

Competing in County cricket isn't new for Kane Williamson, as he has previously competed for Gloucestershire and Yorkshire in the past. But the modern-day batting great is keeping his focus primarily on T20 and franchise cricket as he will be involved in a number of tournaments this year.

Williamson will be a part of London Spirit in The Hundred and will also be a part of the Pakistan Super League with the Karachi Kings.