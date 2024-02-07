Advertisement

At the close of day 3, New Zealand stands at 179/4 in their 2nd innings, leading South Africa by 528 runs. Kane Williamson's brilliant century and Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 11 have bolstered New Zealand's position. South Africa's Neil Brand picked up two wickets, while Ruan de Swardt and Dane Paterson took one each. With a 94.1% win probability, New Zealand appears in a commanding position as they aim to further extend their lead in the 1st Test at Bay Oval.

Kane Williamson matches Don Bradman's home hundreds record

Without a question, Kane Williamson is having an incredible run of form right now in Test cricket. In the first Test match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui versus South Africa, the batsman from New Zealand displayed his outstanding form by hitting back-to-back hundreds.

Williamson showed off his batting skills in the opening innings, scoring 109 runs from 132 deliveries, including 12 boundaries and a six. On Day 3 of the Test match, he scored 118 runs, this time from 289 balls, with 16 fours, displaying his brilliance and tenacity.

With seven wickets remaining in their second innings, the Black Caps had established a commanding lead of 528 runs due in large part to Williamson's outstanding effort. In addition, he achieved numerous noteworthy breakthroughs throughout his innings, including his 31st century in Test cricket.

With this accomplishment, Williamson enters the exclusive ranks of players who have amassed 18 Test hundreds at home, including Joe Root and Don Bradman. Notably, in 46 home Test matches, he has compiled an amazing total of 4487 runs at an average of 69.03.

Furthermore, Williamson's 31 Test hundreds tie him with Australia's Steve Smith for second-fastest, following only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Furthermore, he became the fifth New Zealand batsman to score two hundred in a single match, after Glenn Turner, Geoff Howarth, Andrew Jones, and Peter Fulton.

His amazing consistency is further demonstrated by his conversion rate, which has transformed ten of his past eleven fifty-plus scores into hundreds in Tests. Furthermore, he currently owns the record for the most Test hundreds (3) at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval, cementing his place as one of modern cricket's best batters.