English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

Kane Williamson's successive home hundreds match Don Bradman's feat in 1st Test against SA

Kane Williamson equals Don Bradman's record with back-to-back centuries in the 1st Test against South Africa, achieving remarkable success at home.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

 At the close of day 3, New Zealand stands at 179/4 in their 2nd innings, leading South Africa by 528 runs. Kane Williamson's brilliant century and Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 11 have bolstered New Zealand's position. South Africa's Neil Brand picked up two wickets, while Ruan de Swardt and Dane Paterson took one each. With a 94.1% win probability, New Zealand appears in a commanding position as they aim to further extend their lead in the 1st Test at Bay Oval. 

Kane Williamson matches Don Bradman's home hundreds record

Without a question, Kane Williamson is having an incredible run of form right now in Test cricket. In the first Test match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui versus South Africa, the batsman from New Zealand displayed his outstanding form by hitting back-to-back hundreds.

Williamson showed off his batting skills in the opening innings, scoring 109 runs from 132 deliveries, including 12 boundaries and a six. On Day 3 of the Test match, he scored 118 runs, this time from 289 balls, with 16 fours, displaying his brilliance and tenacity.

Advertisement

With seven wickets remaining in their second innings, the Black Caps had established a commanding lead of 528 runs due in large part to Williamson's outstanding effort. In addition, he achieved numerous noteworthy breakthroughs throughout his innings, including his 31st century in Test cricket.

With this accomplishment, Williamson enters the exclusive ranks of players who have amassed 18 Test hundreds at home, including Joe Root and Don Bradman. Notably, in 46 home Test matches, he has compiled an amazing total of 4487 runs at an average of 69.03.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Williamson's 31 Test hundreds tie him with Australia's Steve Smith for second-fastest, following only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Furthermore, he became the fifth New Zealand batsman to score two hundred in a single match, after Glenn Turner, Geoff Howarth, Andrew Jones, and Peter Fulton.

Advertisement

His amazing consistency is further demonstrated by his conversion rate, which has transformed ten of his past eleven fifty-plus scores into hundreds in Tests. Furthermore, he currently owns the record for the most Test hundreds (3) at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval, cementing his place as one of modern cricket's best batters.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement