Published 09:44 IST, September 28th 2024
Kanpur Test: Rain delays start of second day's play in 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh
Heavy rain delayed the start of action on day two of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium Saturday.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ground staff covers the pitch during rain on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur, India | Image: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
09:44 IST, September 28th 2024