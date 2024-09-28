sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:44 IST, September 28th 2024

Kanpur Test: Rain delays start of second day's play in 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh

Heavy rain delayed the start of action on day two of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium Saturday.

Green Park Stadium
Ground staff covers the pitch during rain on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur, India | Image: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
