Published 09:28 IST, September 29th 2024
Kanpur Test: Rain delays start of third day's play in 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh
A wet outfield due to overnight rain has delayed the start of play on day three of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium on Sunday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ground staff covers the pitch during rain on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur, India | Image: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
