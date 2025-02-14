'Why Talk About Someone Who Isn't There?': Kapil Dev's Sharp Verdict On Jasprit Bumrah's Omission From India's CT Squad

Jasprit Bumrah reaches out to field the ball during play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba | Image: AP Photo

Former India cricketer Kapil Dev has weighed in on Jasprit Bumrah missing out from India's squad in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper expressed that there is no point in thinking about the star pacer as he is not present in the side and urged the team to focus on the task at hand and support each other as the ICC tournament commences. He also wished the team luck before they jetted off for Dubai, where the matches would take place.

Kapil Dev Urges To Move On From Jasprit Bumrah's Omission As Champions Trophy Inches Closee

Team India endured an enormous blow when it was announced that Jasprit Bumrah would not be joining their squad for the ICC Champions Trophy. The pacer has been a huge asset to India, delivering outstanding performances in crunch situations. However, his lower back problem has kept him out of the squad, causing concern among fans. Kapil Dev has offered his take, expressing that there is no need to talk about someone who is not a part of the team.

"Why talk about someone who is not in the team? It’s a team game, and the team has to win, not individuals. This is not badminton, tennis, or golf; we are playing a team sport in the Champions Trophy. If we play as a team, we will definitely win. You never want your main players to get injured, but if it happens, you can't do anything about it. Good luck to my Indian team -- go and play well," Kapil Dev said at the Tata Steel Golf prize distribution ceremony, as quoted by PTI.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Mitchell Marsh during play on the day four of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground | Image: AP Photo

Kapil Dev Concerned About Injuries Amid Intense Calendar

While Kapil Dev is not concerned about the lack of Bumrah, he sounded pretty concerned about the team's growing injury problems, citing the demanding schedule which keeps the players in action for almost ten months in a year.

"The only thing that worries me is that they play for 10 months a year -- injuries will be much more common," the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper said.