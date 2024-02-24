Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in history, known for his remarkable skills both on and off the field. His contributions are deeply respected nationwide, as his influence on the sport is unreal. Recently, he embarked on a memorable trip to Jammu and Kashmir with his family.

Sachin Tendulkar keeps his word with specially-abled cricketer Amir Hussain

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar recently uploaded a moving video on social media showcasing Amir Hussain Lone, an inspiring differently abled cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir. Tendulkar, known for his stellar career that included 200 Tests, 463 ODIs, and one T20I for India, expressed respect for Amir's cricketing skills and expressed a wish to meet the inspirational athlete in person. Tendulkar also revealed his desire to get a shirt featuring Amir's name.

Tendulkar kept his word and grasped the chance to meet Amir on his latest visit to Kashmir. The cricketing star filmed his heartwarming meeting with Amir in an Instagram video, captioning it with a sweet message. The post read:

To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring! It was a pleasure meeting you.”

In the video, cricket player Amir Hussain Lone—who has an inspiring tale of resiliency and determination—interacts with Sachin Tendulkar.

Amir Hussain, a native of Waghama village in Kashmir, experienced hardship early in life when he was just eight years old and lost both of his arms in an accident in his father's mill. Even after this catastrophic event, Amir's love for cricket did not waver. When a teacher saw his natural potential and exposed him to the world of professional athletics, his incredible adventure took a radical turn. In a recent interview with news agency ANI, Amir Hussain bravely gave insights into his life experiences after the sad event. His narrative offers as an uplifting example of the strength of tenacity and the unwavering determination of the human spirit.

"After the accident, I didn't lose hope and worked hard. I can do everything by myself and I am not dependent on anyone. No one helped me after my accident. Not even the government supported me but my family was always there for me," Amir said. “I played nationals in Delhi in 2013 and in 2018, I played an international match against Bangladesh. After that, I played cricket in Nepal, Sharjah and Dubai. Everyone was shocked to see me playing with my legs (bowling) and batting with my shoulder and neck. I thank God for giving me the strength to play cricket,”

During his encounter with Amir Hussain Lone, Sachin Tendulkar's kindness was evident as he was pleasant and upbeat all along. Tendulkar gave Amir a treasured gift—a cricket bat that represents encouragement and hope—in addition to striking a touching batting stance with him. Tendulkar was moved by Amir's tale and impressed by his fortitude, so he invited his family inside as an additional act of a good cause. By giving bats to Amir's family as well, he showed kindness and solidarity by bringing people together via their mutual passion for cricket. In addition, Tendulkar preserved the momentous occasion by taking pictures of Amir and his family to commemorate their unique meeting and leave enduring memories.