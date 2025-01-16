Ex-RCB Player And T20 World Cup Winner Publicly Expresses Interest In Taking Up Team India Coaching Job

There are a lot of controversies going on surrounding Indian cricket team. India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series to Australia 3-1 and also lost a place in the World Test Championship Finals. The Indian team is currently is shambles and the BCCI is trying its best to dig deep into the matter and resolve the issues. Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have continued to remain silent on the entire matter and this has added more fuel to the fire.

The Indian cricket team's next big assignment is the Champions Trophy that will be jointly hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). The BCCI is yet to announce the Indian squad for the marquee ICC event as the future of the few senior players are at stake. There has been a lot of talk about Gautam Gambhir's dictatorial style of leadership. Few reports also suggested that the BCCI is planning to review Gautam Gambhir's performance after the Champions Trophy.

Kevin Pietersen Expresses Interest In Becoming Team India Head Coach

There have been several reports that the BCCI is on the hunt to add a new member to the coaching staff who can help Team India's batters. Former English cricketer, the winner of the 2010 T20 World Cup and an Ex-RCBian Kevin Pietersen has expressed his interest in taking up the job. India's batting has been failing consistently for the past few matches. The batting let down the Indian team in the New Zealand series, followed by a dismal performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

BCCI to evaluate Gambhir's future post Champions Trophy

Gautam Gambhir's position as head coach will be "revaluated" on the basis of India's Champions Trophy performance next month amid concerns that there is discontent in the dressing room due to his push to end the long-prevalent "superstar culture" in the team. Since Gambhir took over in July last year, the Indian team has lost six out of 10 Tests and also a bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka.

The results have left Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's international future in significant disarray thanks to their own poor form. But Gambhir's position has also become slightly shaky. Adding to the drama is his speculated rift with prominent players during the Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia which India lost 1-3. "If India doesn't do well in the Champions Trophy, the head coach's position could become untenable. Yes, his contract runs till the 2027 World Cup but the process of evaluation continues.