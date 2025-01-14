'They Shift The Blame On Players': Kirti Azad Rips BCCI Apart, Accuses Cricketing Body Of Poor Management Post BGT Debacle

The Indian Team is going through one of its toughest phases and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series loss against Australia has worsened things even further. Gautam Gambhir's tenure is being looked upon as a controversial phase. India's next big assignment is the ICC Champions Trophy that will be co-hosted by Pakistan and the UAE, but the white noise around the Indian team refuses to die down. Rumours of rift in the Indian dressing room are also pointing out to the fact that the all is not well with the 'Men in Blue'.

Murmurs of rift in the dressing room started right after Ravichandran Ashwin's shocking retirement after the Melbourne Test. Ashwin retiring in the middle of a series is something that did not sit well with many experts and fans. Rohit Sharma too opted to sit out of the playing XI during the Sydney Test. It added more fuel to the fire of speculations claiming the fact that the coach and the captain were having a tough time working together.

Former India Cricketer Kirti Azad Slams The BCCI

According to a report in PTI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will revaluate Gautam Gambhir's performance as the Team India Head Coach. Sunil Gavaskar's former India teammate and the winner of the 1983 World Cup, Kirti Azad spoke exclusively to Republic World and he called out the BCCI for mismanaging the entire situation.

'The management doesn't know the highs and lows of cricket. You won the T20 World Cup, everything was fine, nobody bothered about the families travelling with the team. Now that you have lost, you have just started to find excuses. So it is a game of cricket, it is a game of technicalities. It is a game where you do need a lot of skill. The people who are managing don't have skills, they are mindless and they don't know what cricket is all about. There should be one set of rules. why do they keep on changing rules, series after series? Australia, England, they all have one set of rules. You should enjoy cricket, it is a game of uncertainties. These BCCI guys leak these things and shift the blame on players', said Azad without mincing words.

India Set Eyes On Champions Trophy