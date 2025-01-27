'Recovery Takes A Team': Kuldeep Yadav Extends Appreciation To NCA Team In His Successful Path To Recuperation

Team India will be receiving a major boost as Kuldeep Yadav has successfully pulled off a recuperation and is gearing up for a comeback in the game. The Indian wrist spinner has been out of action for quite a while, but he is expected to be back in action in India's build-up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Kuldeep recently offered his gratitude where it was due, as he shared a special post for the people who were involved in his successful recovery

Kuldeep Yadav Thanks The NCA Staff For His Recovery

As Kuldeep Yadav recovers from an injury, which cost him a lot of game time, the Indian cricketer shared his appreciation for the staff members of the NCA in Bengaluru. He thanked the staff for their efforts to help him in order to provide him with a faster recovery and rejoin Team India.

“Recovery takes a team. Grateful to the NCA and its team for all the work behind the scenes!” Kuldeep Yadav wrote on the social media platform 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Kuldeep Yadav missed out on the entire Border Gavaskar Trophy series while Down Under as he was sidelined due to a hernia surgery. The wrist-spinner last played against New Zealand in the Bengaluru Test and had to report to the NCA to address his 'chronic left groin issue,' midway through the home Test series, as mentioned by a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India [BCCI].

Kuldeep Named In India's Champions Trophy Squad