Yashasvi Jaiswal's meteoric rise to prominence reached new heights as he etched his name in cricketing history with a stunning double century during India's third Test match against England in Rajkot. His monumental innings of an unbeaten 214 runs not only showcased his exceptional talent but also earned him praise from cricketing stalwarts worldwide, including former Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga.

Lasith Malinga lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal

Lasith Malinga took to Twitter to express his admiration for Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable work ethic and unwavering commitment to the game. In his tweet, Malinga highlighted Jaiswal's dedication, noting that such levels of commitment are rare among young cricketers. Malinga worked with Jaiswal during his coaching stint with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

During my time at RR, I was truly impressed with Jaiswal’s work ethic and commitment to the game. I have seen such a level of dedication from only a handful of youngsters throughout my career.

This kid is special, and this is definitely not the ceiling for him❤️

Well played!👏 — Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) February 18, 2024

The former Sri Lankan cricketer's words resonated with fans and fellow players alike, underscoring the magnitude of Jaiswal's achievement. Scoring a double century in a Test match is no small feat, and Jaiswal's innings demonstrated not only his immense skill with the bat but also his mental fortitude and maturity beyond his years.

Jaiswal's heroics played a pivotal role in India's commanding victory over England, setting a daunting target of 557 runs. With Ravindra Jadeja leading the charge with the ball, India's bowling attack dismantled England's batting lineup, limiting them to just 122 runs in their second innings.

The resounding victory by a margin of 434 runs marked India's largest-ever win in Test cricket, showcasing the team's dominance on home soil and further solidifying their status as a force to be reckoned with in the international cricketing arena.