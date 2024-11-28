Australian MP Reveals His Fanfare For Virat Kohli & RCB, Revels In Meet With India Star In Canberra

Team India's superstar batter, Virat Kohli , is a global phenomenon and has been likened to one of the modern-day greats. The batter's capacity to reach a worldwide audience and have a global influence beyond the game of cricket has helped him gain a lot of popularity all over the globe. Just like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kohli has reached global hype, which was clearly visible during Team India's Australia tour. An Australian minister of Parliament recently shared his admiration for Kohli when he was a part of the team's visit in Canberra.

Australia MP Meets Virat Kohli During Canberra Visit, Reveals His Fandom For India Star

Australia's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tim Watts, has been an avid fan of Virat Kohli, and he was lucky to be a part of Team India's visit to the Parliament House as the Men in Blue visited Canberra for a practice match. Team India was hosted by Australia PM Anthony Albanese, and MP Watts shared a picture of him alongside star India batter Virat Kohli from the sidelines of the event. He also expressed his admiration for the popular IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a team which Virat Kohli has been a part of since its inception.

"A bit of a thrill to meet the Australian and Indian players in the PM's XI game at Parliament House tonight. I told Virat Kohli that I support Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL because it's the only opportunity I get to legitimately barrack for him. I give him the highest praise I can offer any international cricketer when I say that I've loved watching him play because he plays like an Australian. Just not when he's playing AGAINST Australia of course," Tim Watts captioned on the social media platform Instagram.

India To Prepare For the Dreaded Pink Ball Test



On 30th November, the visiting Indian cricket team will play a two-day pink ball practice match against the PM's XI in Canberra. The Manuka Oval will host the match-up, which will serve as a good warm-up for the day-night test in Adelaide starting on 6th December 2024.