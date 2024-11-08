BCCI Highlights Concerns In Letter Sent To PCB, Wants India's Matches Out Of Pakistan | Reports

India's captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam at the toss for their Group A match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York | Image: ANI

After PCB President Mohsin Naqvi highlighted there has been no communication with Team India's participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, a new update has surfaced, in which reports have mentioned that the BCCI wants The Men In Blue's matches out of Pakistan , as they want them in a neutral venue like Dubai.

“This has been our stance and there is no reason to change that. We have written to them and asked them to shift our games to Dubai,” a source said to The Indian Express.

Recalling that last year's Asia Cup was hosted by Pakistan using a hybrid format, with only four games taking place there and the rest — including the final between India and Sri Lanka — taking place in the island nation. Since the 2012–13 season, India and Pakistan have not engaged in bilateral cricket matches. India has not visited Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup.