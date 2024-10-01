sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:02 IST, October 1st 2024

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Renders Special Gift to Retiring Shakib al Hasan

Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli gifted one of his signed bats to the soon-to-be retired Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan after the home side completed a 2-0 Test series sweep over the visitors here on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shakib al Hasan and Virat Kohli
Shakib al Hasan and Virat Kohli | Image: BCCI
18:02 IST, October 1st 2024