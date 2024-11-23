'It Was Difficult': India Pacer Harshit Rana Reveals The Support He Got After Initial Delay In Debut

Harshit Rana throws the ball at the stumps as Australia's Marnus Labuschagne looks on on the first day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia | Image: AP Photo

India's sensational pacer Harshit Rana finally made his debut for the Indian national Cricket Team after a prolonged wait. The young India pacer made a mark on his first match while down under as he delivered a statement against Australia at the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The talented pacer had to endure a period of uncertainty during which his debut was postponed. But his parents and head coach, Gautam Gambhir, encouraged him to have patience and mentally prepare himself for the treasured moment.

Harshit Rana Reveals How His Parents & India Coach Helped Him After His Delayed Debut

Harshit Rana had to wait for quite a while to make his Team India debut. While the pacer made his dream debut while down under at the Border Gavaskar Trophy, he was in line for a T20I debut against Bangladesh. However, a viral infection forced a delay in his plans and he could not make his debut. Rana revealed that the waiting game started taking a toll on him, but head coach Gautam Gambhir and his parents' advice helped him keep his composure.

"It was difficult for me to wait (for my debut), but Gauti bhai was saying to keep my patience and do well whenever my chance comes. He always gives confidence. He was telling me to keep everything aside and think that you are representing the whole country.

"I keep talking to my dad and mom before and after every match. So, they were telling me to keep your patience and God will fulfil my dreams," Harshit Rana said during his post-day press conference.

India's Harshit Rana bowls a delivery on the first day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia | Image: AP Photo

Rana, Team India's debutant fast bowler, attributed his success to his pre-tour preparation and adherence to the management's well-thought-out preparations in order to make his debut even better after he castled Australia left-hander Travis Head with a peach of a delivery.

"We were talking about setting up the (Aussie) batsmen to dismiss them, and our plan was to attack the stumps. I was able to hit the right length and got wicket (Head). I have also worked with Morne Morkel to understand what line and length to bowl here. So, I was just sticking to that here,” Harshit Rana added.

The young India pacer helped the Jasprit Bumrah-led pace attack as he took three wickets and helped India strengthen their grasp on Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium.