'I Saw Myself In Him': KL Rahul Reflects On Helping Jaiswal Keep His Composure During Perth Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal sits next to teammate KL Rahul in the dugout on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth | Image: AP Photo

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul emerged as Team India's heroes as the visiting side thrashed Australia in the opening test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. During the second innings in Perth, KL and Yashasvi shared an Indian record opening partnership of 201, in which Jaiswal scored a magnificent century while Rahul contributed a very helpful 77. The India wicketkeeper-batter also made an interesting revelation that he saw an older version of himself in Jaiswal as the 22-year-old made his debut appearance in Australian soil.

KL Rahul Reflects On Seeing Himself In Yashasvi Jaiswal After Youngster's Perth Outing

Team India cricketer KL Rahul opened up over his conversations with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as the duo forged a critical partnership to keep Team India in top gear against Australia. KL revealed that he saw a young himself in Yashasvi as both batted together in the Optus Stadium. He also opened up on passing up what he received from his time when Murali Vijay helped him keep his composure during the 2014-15 series.

"I saw a bit of myself in him how I was 10 years ago, opening the batting for the first time, lots of doubts, lot of nerves and you keep doubting your own game and a lot that happens in your head, and so all you can do is try and slow things down, try and take a few deep breaths. That's what was passed on to me by my fellow opening partner (M Vijay), I just passed that on to him," KL Rahul said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is hugged by KL Rahul after completing his century on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth | Image: AP Photo

KL Rahul Speaks Upon Self Doubts, Offering Guidance To Yashasvi

KL Rahul also reminisced the time when he made his debut at the MCG during the series and as a young cricketer, it is obvious that self-doubts would creep in at pivotal junctures. KL made sure to to preach Jaiswal what he practices and the guidance he received as a young debutant batter and had scored just three and one on his debut in the MCG. In the next match at Sydney, Rahul soared back with a commanding 110 and made a mark.

"I am not saying I don't have all these thoughts, I do. But having been there, I know what I need to do to get past those doubts and thoughts you have in your head. And so whatever I told Jaiswal was what I have myself practiced. Once he got past those first 30-40 balls, he started feeling more confident, he was seeing the ball really well and batted beautifully," the Indian cricketer added.