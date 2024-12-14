'Nahi Ho Raha': Stump Mic Captures Jasprit Bumrah's Frustration During IND-AUS Brisbane Test | WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah reaches out to field the ball during play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba | Image: AP Photo

The Third test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy experienced a halt in Day 1 proceedings after rain went haywire at The Gabba. The Brisbane Test is expected to be India's biggest challenge yet as the series is now at 1-1, and a lot is at stake for the visiting side. Proceedings began easily in the Gabba, but rain showers had other plans, as the play had to be halted after a few overs. But during the play, Jasprit Bumrah's frustrations were visible as Team India bowled against Australia on day one of the Brisbane Test.

Jasprit Bumrah Voices Frustration Over Troubling Brisbane Tracks During Day 1 Play

The Brisbane Test has an early end to the proceedings of day one as rain quashed the plans. Constant rain showers curtailed the play, which could have been a solid contest between the two test cricket giants. Apart from the fans who were agitated due to the lack of play, Jasprit Bumrah was also seen frustrated, but for a different reason. It looks like the rainfall heavily impacted the pitch, and the star India pacer was unhappy with the lack of swing on the pitch.

Jasprit Bumrah looked frustrated during the fourth over as he performed his part. Surprisingly, one of Team India's most lethal pacers was seen struggling as the pacer was finding it difficult to bowl. While walking back to the run mark, the India pacer was heard on the stump mic, saying, “Nahi ho raha swing, kahin bhi kar [There is no swing no matter where you bowl.]”

Day 1 Of India-Australia Marred By Rain, Play Called Off

Australian openers were effective in withstanding the Indian bowlers as Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khawaja showed resilience while facing the opposition. Cricket Australia were unbeaten at 28 and went on nicely until a drizzle impacted play when the Aussies reached 19 runs. The Indian bowlers were seen struggling against the Aussie batters as they went on to score 28 before rain showers intensified.