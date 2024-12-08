'It's Heated. There's A Lot Riding': Cummins Addresses The Head-Siraj Altercation In Pink Ball Test

Travis Head reacts after he is bowled out by Mohammed Siraj during the day two of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

The Travis Head-Mohammed Siraj altercation was one of the most talked-about moments in the pink ball test, and the crowd was all riled up after the moment ensued. Siraj was running high on emotions and had an animated send-off for the Aussie batter. The moment was heated, and both cricketers looked to be in a dispute about what had happened. After the conclusion of the day-night test, Australia skipper Pat Cummins has offered his take on the heated moment which has the cricket fans talking.

Pat Cummins Settles The Talk With His Take On The Head-Siraj Incident

At the post-match press conference, Australia skipper Pat Cummins offered his take on the Travis Head-Mohammed Siraj altercation. He expressed that since it is a big series, some instances could be heated. But the moment was quickly dispersed after the umpires intervened quickly.

"Look, it's heated. It's a big series. You know, it's been packed crowds all the days. There's a lot riding on it. Yeah, I think the umpire set in pretty quickly and then that was the end of it," the Australia skipper said in the post-match press conference.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates after the dismissal of Travis Head during the day two of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

Australia Skipper Acknowledges Travis Head's Importance in Pink Ball Test

Travis Head turned out to be Team India's biggest headache in the pink ball test after he raked up runs and his explosive innings of 140 off 141 were like a cherry on top for Australia. Head helped the Aussies to bounce back in the BGT as the series is now levelled at 1-1. Skipper Pat Cummins particularly praised Head's fiery display and acknowledged his importance in the Adelaide Test.