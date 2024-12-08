Published 15:41 IST, December 8th 2024
'It's Heated. There's A Lot Riding': Cummins Addresses The Head-Siraj Altercation In Pink Ball Test
Australia skipper Pat Cummins Pat Cummins has offered his take on the controversial Travis Head-Mohammed Siraj moment at the Adelaide Pink Ball Test.
The Travis Head-Mohammed Siraj altercation was one of the most talked-about moments in the pink ball test, and the crowd was all riled up after the moment ensued. Siraj was running high on emotions and had an animated send-off for the Aussie batter. The moment was heated, and both cricketers looked to be in a dispute about what had happened. After the conclusion of the day-night test, Australia skipper Pat Cummins has offered his take on the heated moment which has the cricket fans talking.
Pat Cummins Settles The Talk With His Take On The Head-Siraj Incident
At the post-match press conference, Australia skipper Pat Cummins offered his take on the Travis Head-Mohammed Siraj altercation. He expressed that since it is a big series, some instances could be heated. But the moment was quickly dispersed after the umpires intervened quickly.
"Look, it's heated. It's a big series. You know, it's been packed crowds all the days. There's a lot riding on it. Yeah, I think the umpire set in pretty quickly and then that was the end of it," the Australia skipper said in the post-match press conference.
Australia Skipper Acknowledges Travis Head's Importance in Pink Ball Test
Travis Head turned out to be Team India's biggest headache in the pink ball test after he raked up runs and his explosive innings of 140 off 141 were like a cherry on top for Australia. Head helped the Aussies to bounce back in the BGT as the series is now levelled at 1-1. Skipper Pat Cummins particularly praised Head's fiery display and acknowledged his importance in the Adelaide Test.
"It feels like every time he walks out, the game's kind of in the balance, it can go one or two ways and, within the space of a session or so he really takes the game out of their (India) hands, and he just pressures right back onto the opposition, hits into weird areas and he feels like there's a small opportunity, to up the anti and again just take the game away from the opposition. He's done it time and time again for us in many different formats and, yeah, he's super impressive," Cummins added.
