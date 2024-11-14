Published 21:15 IST, November 14th 2024
Sarfaraz Khan Doing Fine After Getting Hurt On Elbow
Middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan was struck on the elbow while batting in the nets during India's practice session at the WACA on Thursday but there was no need for an MRI. A video posted by Fox Cricket showed the Mumbai run-machine holding his right arm as he walked off the nets.
Sarfaraz Khan | Image: AP Photo
