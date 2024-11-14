sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:15 IST, November 14th 2024

Sarfaraz Khan Doing Fine After Getting Hurt On Elbow

Middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan was struck on the elbow while batting in the nets during India's practice session at the WACA on Thursday but there was no need for an MRI. A video posted by Fox Cricket showed the Mumbai run-machine holding his right arm as he walked off the nets.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sarfaraz Khan
Sarfaraz Khan | Image: AP Photo
