Pitch Curator Shares Key Insights On AUS' Famous Losses To IND, WI At The Gabba, Offers Pitch Update

Spectators make their way home after play had been suspended due to heavy rain at the Gabba stadium in Brisbane, Australia | Image: AP

With the Border Gavaskar Trophy series drawn at 1-1, Team India will have a gargantuan task to bag the lead. With the third test match returning to the traditional red ball and the play happening at The Gabba, expect the upcoming match-up to be an exciting one. The Brisbane Cricket Ground's pitch curator has offered his take on the pitch and how it will perform when the play takes place at The Gabba.

The Gabba Pitch Curator Offers Crucial Update, Says Tracks To Have Traditional Traits

Ahead of the third test match between India and Australia which begins on Saturday, The Gabba's pitch curator has spoken out on the pitch's nature and the type of bowling it will be favouring. Given that the game is scheduled for early summer rather than after Christmas, David Sandurski explains that The Gabba is anticipated to have a traditional pace and bounce.

"Different times of year definitely makes it different, it can be a slightly different pitch. Pitches later in the season might have a bit more wear and tear while ones early in the season usually are a bit fresher and might have a bit more in them.

"Generally speaking, we still prepare the pitch the exact same way every time to try and get the same good carry, pace and bounce that the Gabba is known for. We are just trying to make a traditional Gabba wicket like we do each year. The aim is to be similar to that wicket where there was a good balance between bat and ball. Hopefully, there is a bit in it for everyone," Gabba curator David Sandurski was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Rohit Sharma and Travis Head shake hands during the presentation ceremony of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

What Happened The Last Time When India Toured The Gabba For BGT Series?

The last time that Team India went for the Border Gavaskar Trophy while Down Under, one of their famous wins took place at the iconic Gabba. Australia was left reeling after India won back-to-back series in Australia thanks to a Rishabh Pant special. This was the first time the hosts had lost there since 1988. The game was notably slated for the second half of the series. Since then, Australia has suffered defeats at the 'fortress' to the West Indies, so it's understandable why the players would rather play there early in the summer than at the end.