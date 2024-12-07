'Totally Uncalled For': Siraj SLAMMED By Gavaskar For His Fiery Send-Off After Travis Head Dismissal

Mohammed Siraj celebrates after the dismissal of Travis Head during the day two of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

The Pink Ball proved to be a significant challenge for Team India, as Australia held the upper hand at the Adelaide Oval. Team India is now under pressure while batting in the second innings as they face hostile conditions in Adelaide following a tense first day. The second day was no exception, with the team receiving jeers from the local crowd following a heated exchange between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head. The moment riled up the fans, as the BGT series is anticipated to have some intense scenes. Sunil Gavaskar, however, has criticized Siraj's send-off.

Siraj Under Fire from Gavaskar for Passionate Send-Off To Travis Head

It looks like Sunil Gavaskar wasn't impressed with Mohammed Siraj's send-off to Travis Head after dismissing the Aussie batter. The former India cricketer believes it was unnecessary and uncalled for as Head is a local hero in Adelaide and doing so has made him the villain.

“Unnecessary, if you ask me, the man's got 140, he hasn't got four or five or something. You got 140 you're giving him a send-off uncalled for totally uncalled for. No wonder he's getting the stick from the crowd. He's a local hero, Travis Head is a local hero and after scoring 100, if he had even just applauded, Siraj would have been a hero for the entire crowd, instead of giving him a send-off, he's become the villain. Look, the man's got 140, like I said, if he got out for one or two, then you give him a send-off in a completely different,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Travis Head Becomes A Headache To India, But Siraj Sends Him Off

On the second day of the pink ball Test, Travis Head continued to be a pain in India's side with a counterattacking 141-ball 140, leading Australia to a commanding 332 for eight at dinner. Head hit four sixes and 17 fours overall. The Aussie had some amazing shots during his knock, including a deep square leg pick-up six over Mohammed Siraj, but the pacer had the last laugh as he ended his innings by cleaning him up with a yorker.

The moment instantly made Siraj an anti-hero as the crowd booed him throughout the play. But the fast bowler managed to tame the lion, who caused mayhem at the Adelaide Oval and gave India a major headache.